Woman claims boyfriend attempted to kill her before turning gun on himself

A woman told Jackson County sheriff's deputies her boyfriend attempted to shoot and kill her inside of a home in Jefferson Saturday afternoon.

According to a incident report, the woman told deputies her boyfriend, Richard Savage, put a pistol to her head and pulled the trigger. However, the gun did not go off and she managed to run away and get help at a neighbor’s house. She reportedly told deputies Savage had been drinking and the two got into an argument.

Alex Williams lives Next door to the couple. He said he was outside when he saw the woman running frantically.

”You could tell she was in shock and she was saying that he had tried to kill me,” Williams said.

Alex and his wife, Alexi, brought the woman inside their home.“She wasn’t making much sense, obviously at first. And then once she calmed down, I got her to tell me what was going on we called the cops,” Alexi Williams said.

According to the report, deputies attempted to get Savage out of the home by talking to him in the phone. He reportedly told police he was not going to come out.

Deputies heard the gunshot as they walked to the front door.The report states deputies found Savage with a self inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The Williams said Savage’s girlfriend was still at their home as this was unfolding.“I was holding her and telling her they were going to get him out when we did hear the gunfire. And I just kept assuring her, the cops just broke in, they had to have maybe shot the door to get in to the house but it wasn’t him. It’s fine. But I think we all knew what had happened,” Alexi Williams said.

Savage is the owner of North Georgia Medical Transport, a non-emergency medical transport service.

“Just a tragedy for our community. Things like that don’t happen in here,” said Vicki Hobbs, a neighbor who knows the couple.

She said Savage was a great person and an active member of their community.