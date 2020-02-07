Winter Weather Advisory for north Georgia, snow possible

article

Some of north Georgia including parts of metro Atlanta will see some accumulating snow on Saturday morning.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS AT 5 & 6 FOR THE LATEST FORECAST

The window will be from 6 a.m. to noon with rain changing to snow in the morning hours.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Advertisement

The greatest travel impacts will be in the North Georgia Mountains as temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.

CURRENT CLOSINGS AND DELAYS

Most of metro Atlanta will have temps in the mid- to upper-30s, but with the rate of snowfall possible, some accumulations are expected on grassy areas and decks.

There is a concern for freezing temps on Sunday morning in the mountains.

Stay with the FOX 5 Storm Team for continuous updates. The forecast and outcome will likely change in the coming hours.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.