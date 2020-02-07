Winter Weather Advisory for north Georgia, snow possible
ATLANTA - Some of north Georgia including parts of metro Atlanta will see some accumulating snow on Saturday morning.
The window will be from 6 a.m. to noon with rain changing to snow in the morning hours.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The greatest travel impacts will be in the North Georgia Mountains as temperatures will hover around the freezing mark.
Most of metro Atlanta will have temps in the mid- to upper-30s, but with the rate of snowfall possible, some accumulations are expected on grassy areas and decks.
There is a concern for freezing temps on Sunday morning in the mountains.
