2 firefighters critically injured, nearly 91K evacuated as massive wind-driven Silverado Fire rages in OC

An estimated 90,800 residents in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fire that sparked in Orange County's Santiago Canyon after it jumped the 241 Freeway on Monday morning, fire officials said.

The fire has burned 7,200 acres as of Monday evening.

By the afternoon of Oct. 26, the Orange County Fire Authority reported that two firefighters were critically injured while fighting the blaze and were being treated at the Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana.

Advertisement

The two firefighters were Orange County Fire Authority Handcrew members, ages 26 and 31. Authorities said both are covered in second and third-degree burns and are currently intubated. Their names have not been released.

"Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," OCFA wrote in a tweet.

The blaze was initially reported at 10 acres at 6:47 a.m. and 30 minutes later, the fire had grown to 50 acres. The fire ia expected to continue growing rapidly due to a Santa Ana wind event.

More than 150 firefighting units responded to battle the blaze Monday morning, which is currently at 4,000 acres with no containment. Fire crews reported 20-30 mph "erratic winds" that can reach up to 50-70 mph. There are currently 500 firefighters fighting the blaze.

By 11:45 a.m., more than 20,000 homes had been evacuated, OCFA reported.

The area continued to get slammed with strong winds. Just after 9:30 a.m., the flames jumped the 241 Freeway, which caused tens of thousands of residents to be evacuated, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

Irvine Mayor Christina Shea said the city opened up eight facilities to shelter evacuated residents and several quickly filled up.

Irvine PoliceChief Mike Hamel said city officials were working with the American Red Cross to provide overnight shelter for residents with no place to go. The city animal shelter was open to house pets.

Evacuations

Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents in the Orchard Hills community on Irvine Boulevard south to Trabuco Road, and from Jeffrey Road east to Portola High School.

According to authorities, mandatory evacuation orders are in place for all residences between Great Park and Bake, and north of Toledo until the city limits. More information at http://cityofirvine.org.

Residents told FOX 11’s Sandra Endo they returned to their homes from work to gather their belongings.

The City of Irvine has provided a map for the evacuation zone.

Irvine Evacuation Zone (City of Irvine)

Anyone in the fire zone who needs assistance evacuating can call 949-529-4774.

Just before 2 p.m. Monday, Yorba Linda residents north of the 91 Freeway and east of Gypsum Canyon Road, including Bryant Ranch Elementary, were advised by the Orange County Sheriff's Department to evacuate immediately.

Orange County Fire Authority advised residents in the North West area of Lake Forest and Baker Ranch to be ready to evacuate.

Orange County officials have issued evacuation warnings for residents of Lemon Heights and Cowan Heights in the north Tustin area. Residents are urged to prepare to evacuate, an Orange County spokeswoman says.

The Tustin Police Department requested voluntary evacuations for residents and businesses off of Pioneer Road and Jamboree Road, north of Portola to include Tustin Ranch Estates, Emerson Homes, Peters Canyon, Barcelona Homes and any other homes in the area.

Evacuations Centers

According to the city of Irvine, care and shelter facilities are available at the following locations:

• University Community Center: 1 Beech Tree Lane, Irvine, CA 92612

• Quail Hill Community Center: 39 Shady Canyon Dr, Irvine, CA 92603

• Rancho Senior Center: 3 Ethel Coplen Way, Irvine, CA 92612

Update: By 11:20 a.m., officials reported the centers listed above were full. However, space remains available at the following:

• Las Lomas Community Center: 10 Federation Way, Irvine, CA 92603

• Harvard Community Center: 14701 Harvard Avenue, Irvine, CA 92606

• Turtle Rock Community Center: 1 SunnyhillIrvine, Irvine, CA 92603

Officials said they were working to open more evacuation centers as needed, Irvine Mayor Christina L. Shea said.

Schools

Northwood High School along with the following elementary schools are under mandatory evacuation orders:

• Canyon View

• Santiago Hills

• Portola Springs

• Eastwood

• Stonegate

• Loma Ridge

The Irvine Unified School District said students are safe parents have been notified. Due to voluntary evacuations between the 5 Freeway and Irvine Blvd., the school district asked parents with kids at the following schools to immediately pick up their children:

• Brywood

• Northwood

• Cadence Park

• Beacon Park

• Cypress Village

• Woodbury

For parents who are unable to make it to the school site, students will be transported by school bus to Irvine High School for reunification with parents/guardians. Your school will notify you once school buses have left for Irvine High School. Click here for more information.

Tustin Unified School District also evacuated three schools – Orchard Hills School, Hicks Canyon Myford elementary schools. Orchard Hills students were moved to Beckman High School for parent pick-up. Hicks Canyon and Myford students were picked up by their parents at the school sites.

UC Irvine also suspended operations on Monday. The university released a statement that read in part:

"At this time, we are suspending campus operations for the day. All non-essential staff should go home, and staff not yet on campus should not come to campus today. Only essential work, including work that supports our on-site student community such as housing and dining, should continue inside operations. If you are not sure if you are an essential employee, you should check with your supervisor for your reporting status."

Read the full statement here.

Road closures

The following road closures are in effect:

• Portolla from 241 to Jamboree

• Santiago Canyon Rd from Cooks to the 241

• State Route 241 from Santiago Canyon Road to State Route 133

The following portions of the Toll Roads are closed:

• 133 Toll Road

• I-5 connector to NB 133

• NB 133 between I-5 and 241

• NB 133 connector to NB 241

• SB 133 between the 241 and Irvine Blvd

Irvine Boulevard is also closed between Jamboree Road and Bake Parkway.

While on his way to the area, FOX 11's Phil Shuman reported there was a heavy backup on the southbound 5 Freeway in Tustin.

FOX 11's Sandra Endo was getting battered by the ferocious winds and was asked to leave the area by fire officials. She has since moved to a safer location.

RELATED: Southland braces for fire weather; Red flag warning in effect for LA County

As the blaze grew, firefighters used air and ground assault. However, air assault was later halted due to high winds speed.

Crews were “aggressively attacking the fire with units en route,” the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The howling winds continued to knock the flames across the hillside in the rugged terrain in the remote area.

As expected, the fire was causing poor air quality in surrounding communities.

Crews with Cal Fire and the Anaheim Fire Department were sent to assist.

FOX 11's Shelly Insheiwat, Mary Stringini and CNS contributed to this report.