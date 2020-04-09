Widespread severe weather expected Easter Sunday

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful storm system that will bring widespread severe weather to parts of the southeast on Easter Sunday.

The highest risk for severe storms will be in the Mississippi Delta, 4 out of 5, but most of north Georgia is under a level 3 risk for severe storms.

There is a concern for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding.

We are anticipating two rounds of rain and storms throughout the day. The first will be in the morning which will mainly be showers. The second will come much later in the day and that will be the focus for the greatest severe storm threat.

Advertisement

Some models have the mainline arriving around sunset Sunday while others have it later in the night.

High rainfall totals are also expected with this storm system with most areas receiving 1"-3" of rain.

We will continue to monitor any changes in this forecast closely and keep you and your family informed and safe.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.