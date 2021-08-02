Police: Man killed in shooting at NW Atlanta home

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a northwest Atlanta home Sunday night.

Officials say they received a call about a person shot on the 500 block of Whitaker Street NW at around 9:15 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or any possible suspects in the shooting.

The details of what led up to the shooting are not known at this time.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.