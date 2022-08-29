What student loan forgiveness means for your taxes

The Biden administrations student loan forgiveness program may trigger another future payment by borrowers.

Borrowers may be free from federal taxes, but they may still have to pay state taxes on the amounts wiped out.

The tax association says those costs could range from $300 to $1,100.

Meanwhile, for those who paid off student loans during the pandemic, it may be possible to get that money back.

For more information on that, visit studentaid.gov.