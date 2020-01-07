Weekend storm brings threat of severe weather to North Georgia

A dynamic storm system will bring the threat of severe weather to a large area of the southeast Friday through Saturday.

With high levels of instability and wind shear, thunderstorms capable of damaging winds of greater than 60 mph and tornadoes are possible.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of Mississippi and Alabama in a higher threat zone on Saturday, with a 15% chance of a severe storm impacting parts of metro Atlanta and North Georgia on Saturday.

An early look at timing puts a line of severe storms in Georgia mid to late Saturday afternoon.

Make sure to download the FOX 5 Storm Team app for changes in the weather which could impact your weekend.