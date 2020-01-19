Water leak at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, some patients directed to other locations

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite is working to contain a water leak that happened at the hospital on Sunday.

A hospital spokesperson confirmed a fire sprinkler water line broke around Noon and caused water to leak from the second floor to the first floor and the basement.

According to CHOA, some patients are being directed to the Egleston and Hughes Spalding locations. No current patients at the Scottish Rite location were moved.

Clinical and operations teams worked to contain the leak and assess the damage, hospital officials said.

The hospital's emergency department remains open.