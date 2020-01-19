Water leak at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, some patients being moved to other locations
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite Sunday is working to contain a water leak that happened at the hospital on Sunday.
A hospital spokesperson confirmed a fire sprinkler water line broke around Noon and caused water to leak from the second floor to the first floor.
According to CHOA, some patients were selected to be moved to the Egleston and Hughes Spalding locations.
The hospital's emergency department remains open.