Watch Live Coverage: Curfew now in effect for Atlanta

A 9 p.m. curfew is now in effect for the City of Atlanta.

On Twitter, the City of Atlanta announced that the mayor has signed an executive order which would extend Saturday night's previous curfew throughout the jurisdiction of the city.

Bottoms had previously signed an order establishing a curfew for the city through Saturday night, which ended at sunrise on Sunday. The mayor called the curfew a “very unusual and extreme step.”

The mayor, who made a passionate and personal plea to protesters the night before, also noted that Friday’s demonstration, which began peacefully, took place amid a pandemic.

“If you were out protesting last night, you probably need to go get a COVID test this week,” she said. “There is still a pandemic in America that’s killing black and brown people at higher numbers.”

MARTA announced it would be suspending all rail, bus, and paratransit services at 9 p.m. Sunday as a result of the curfew. Because of the protests at Centennial Olympic Park, MARTA has suspended streetcar service immediately.

Speaking at a news conference on Saturday, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields that they would have a zero-tolerance policy in regards to violence after the peaceful protests.

“Yes, you caught us off balance once. It’s not going to happen twice,” she said, later adding, “Quite frankly, I’m ready to just lock people up.”

The behavior of the violent individuals Friday was markedly different from what they normally see, Shields said, calling them anarchists and a “highly calculated terrorist organization.”

“I don’t say that loosely,” she said. “When you come in and your goal is to inflict harm, damage, property damage, without any regard for human life, you are a terrorist.”

Atlanta police said Sunday they had arrested more than 150 people as protesters threw rocks at officers and broke windows in the downtown area. The curfew was imposed after the peaceful demonstrations Friday night ended and a group of "agitators" set fires and smashed windows at businesses and restaurants, officials said.

“The protesters need to know we’re going to support their efforts in a peaceful, nonviolent protest,” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said. “The agitators need to know that we’ll be there, like you saw tonight, to take them to jail if they’re destroying lives and property.”

APD said its officers would protect vulnerable business districts and retail centers, including Atlantic Station, Camp Creek Marketplace, Greenbriar Mall, Lenox Square, Phipps Plaza, Ponce City Market, The Mall West End, and others.

The curfew extension also comes after Kemp said he was expanding a state of emergency to authorize the deployment of up to 3,000 National Guard troops to protests in cities across the state.

Kemp said he was prepared to send Guard soldiers to Athens, Savannah, and any other Georgia cities where demonstrations were planned.

Kemp had already approved up to 1,500 Guardsmen to help enforce Saturday's curfew in Atlanta.\

Speaking on television Sunday morning, Bottoms also had harsh words for President Donald Trump after he tweeted Saturday that “Liberal Governors and Mayors must get MUCH tougher” on curtailing violence or the federal government would intervene, potentially using the military.

“He’s making it worse,” Bottoms said. “This is not about using military force. This is about where we are in America. We are beyond a tipping point in this country. And his rhetoric only inflames that. And he should just sometimes stop talking.”

Atlanta was just one city shaken by tumult and violence late Friday and Saturday that erupted over Floyd’s death. Large demonstrations in New York, Houston, Washington, D.C., and dozens of other cities ranged from people peacefully blocking roads to repeated clashes with police.

Derek Chauvin, the white police officer who worked for the Minneapolis Police Department, is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Floyd died after the 44-year-old Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.