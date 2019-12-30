Warrants reveal more details in charges against Towers High principal

New documents shed more light on the charges against a DeKalb County high school administrator.

Towers High School Principal LaKeisha Nicole Griffith was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Dec. 18 on charges of theft by conversion and forgery in the fourth degree.

Towers High School Principal LaKeisha Nicole Griffith was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on Dec. 18.

According to arrest warrants obtained by FOX 5, the DeKalb County Schools Police claim Griffith “alter[ed] a money order made out to Towers High School by writing her name” and depositing the money order into her private checking account. The warrant does not specify the amount of money involved.

MORE: Towers High principal released from jail

The DeKalb County School District put Griffith on administrative leave with pay on Sept. 17 pending the outcome of the investigation. The warrants were issued Dec. 18.

“After a report of financial discrepancies at Towers High School, DeKalb County School District Audits & Compliance Department initiated an inquiry and discovered financial irregularities. The DCSD Police Department conducted an investigation into the matter and as a result, an arrest warrant for the charges of forgery in the fourth degree and theft by conversion has been issued,” a district spokesperson wrote in a statement earlier this month.

LaKeisha Nicole Griffith has been the principal at Towers since the 2018-2019 school year.

Advertisement

RELATED: Towers High principal previously fired by Atlanta Police

Griffith has been the principal at Towers since the 2018-2019 school year but has worked for DeKalb schools full time since August 2006.

She was fired from the Atlanta Police Department in 2004 and charged with financial identity fraud after an Office of Professional Standards report showed she used a police officer’s bank card to make online purchases at a DeKalb County hardware store.