Warrant against former aide to now-Mayor Andre Dickens filed 15 months prior to arrest

An aide to then-Councilman Andre Dickens may have been caught completely by surprise when airport police went onto a place to take him off.

The reason is that the alleged action that got Ali Carter in trouble took place 15 months ago.

"Well, you got a warrant for terrorist threats," officers with the Atlanta Police Department told Carter as they took him off the ramp to the plane and down the stairs to their patrol cars waiting below.

That warrant was issued on a charge he made a threatening phone call to an ex-wife. It appears nothing happened with that warrant until U.S. Customs flagged it as Carter ended an international flight at the end of December.

"Crazy" is a term Carter used over and over as police cuffed him and led him out in a different direction than all the other passengers.

On the bodycam, Carter is heard dropping the name of Dickens, who at the time was about to be sworn in as mayor.

"That's crazy. Call the mayor, man. I'm chief of staff for our new mayor, man. That's crazy," Carter told police on the video.

Police explained that while Carter may know or had even worked for a powerful politician, only a judge later would be able to resolve his matter.

"I want to say this: Irregardless of who would be coming out, a supervisor, as far as a sergeant, it doesn't change the warrant. You still have to answer to that. it's signed by a judge, it's not signed by a sergeant, it's not signed by a mayor, it's not signed by anyone but that judge," the officer told Carter.

Carter denied ever making threats when he was arrested. No word on his next court appearance.

