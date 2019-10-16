Warning to area law enforcement about modified, dangerous handgun

A police union official is issuing a warning to law enforcement officers about a handgun found on the streets of Atlanta that has more power than the ones carried by the officers.

It is not the caliber, in this case, it is a modification that will enable it to be fired like a fully automatic weapon.

The weapon was confiscated from a suspect. Images obtained by FOX 5 News show the original barrel had been removed. A replacement with a top button allows bullets to keep feeding from the chamber, said International Brotherhood of Police Officers Director Vince Champion.

The police official, who is also a certified weapons expert, said he has not seen a "tricked up" weapon like this in twenty-five years.

Champion said it is one thing for an officer to confront a gunman who may be carrying an AK-47 (that can be seen), but quite another to face off with a suspect who has a handgun that will look like a regular semi-automatic firearm.

Champion will notify officers about what police found. He said he is also researching where the attachment came from.