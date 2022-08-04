Walton County couple accused of sexually molesting adopted children

Two Walton County men were arrested after investigators said they recorded the sexual abuse of a pair of siblings who were in their care and shared it with others.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office said the men, who are married, had adopted the siblings. Both were charged with aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.

Law enforcement raided the couple’s home located along St. Regis Way in Oxford around 11:30 p.m. on July 28. Investigators said they found enough evidence to arrest the adoptive fathers.

The children were taken into DFCS custody.

Investigators said they were led to the Oxford home after serving a search warrant on a Loganville home the previous afternoon. GBI agents said they discovered someone at the home had been downloading "homemade child sexual abuse material with at least one child who lived in the home with the perpetrator."

The person at the Loganville home pointed authorities to the Oxford home. Investigators said they were able to gather enough evidence to obtain search and arrest warrants.

Both men were booked into the Walton County Jail.