Walmart offers free Thanksgiving meals, plus other ways to save

Thanksgiving is about a week away. Whether you're planning to cook the big meal, buy it pre-made, or just need help putting food on the table, here's a round-up of resources to help you get it done for less.

Walmart announced it has partnered with the Ibotta cashback app and several brands to give you Thanksgiving dinner for free.

Yes, for free.

Here's how it works:

You can buy these specific brand items either in a Walmart store or online:

Butterball Turkey Breast Roast

Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup

McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet

Great Value stuffing mix

Great Value frozen green beans

Great Value cranberry sauce

Idahoan instant mashed potatoes

French’s crispy onions

2-liter Coke

Then after you scan and upload your receipt to the Ibotta app or website you'll earn 100% cashback on those items.

There's been talk of a turkey shortage this year. But let's talk turkey.

Texas A&M says wholesale turkey prices are up 19% while turkey production is down 2.7 percent. The biggest demand is up for smaller turkeys as families plan smaller gatherings.

But many grocery stores say don't worry.

Kroger says it purchased additional turkeys in all sizes, and Walmart bought 20% to 30% more turkeys this year. If you don't want to cook on Thanksgiving, you can order pre-cooked meals from Kroger for $55 to $70. Orders must be placed online or by phone by November 22 or in-store by November 24.

H-E-B will have Meal Simple holiday meals for four to eight people starting at $72 for pick up or delivery starting November 23.

Central Market offers dinner for six to eight people for $150. They'll take orders until November 24.

A great way to support local restaurants that have been struggling this year is to order their pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinners. Many, many local restaurants offer them, including Backstreet Cafe, Cleburne Cafeteria, The Capital Grille, McCormick & Schmick's, and Union Kitchen.

Houston Press compiled a list of local restaurants offering carry-out Thanksgiving meals.

And for families needing a little help, Tiffany Justice compiled a list of Thanksgiving food drives.