Virginia Walmart Shooting: Employee shot, killed 6 before turning gun on himself

A Virginia Walmart employee shot and killed six people before turning the gun on himself Tuesday night in a mass killing that struck the nation just before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officers responded to the retail store in Chesapeake just before 10:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At a press conference Wednesday, investigators were able to confirm that six people were killed in the attack and four were hospitalized with unknown injuries. The suspected shooter, who police confirmed was an employee of the store, is also dead from what they say is a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police searched the shooter's home and say they have no reason to believe there is a threat to the community.

The identities of the gunman and the victims have not yet been released. Police say the gunman used a pistol in the attack.

A clear motive has not yet been identified.

"We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store.," read a statement posted to Walmart's Twitter page. "We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates."

"I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place late last night in our city," Mayor Rick W. West said in a statement posted on the city's Twitter account Wednesday. "Chesapeake is a tightknit community and we are all shaken by this news."

"Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning," said Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin in a tweet Wednesday morning. "I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities."

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner said in a tweet that he was "sickened by reports of yet another mass shooting, this time at a Walmart in Chesapeake."

State Sen. Louise Lucas echoed Warner's sentiment, tweeting that she was "absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district."

The shooting comes less than two weeks after three University of Virginia student football players were shot and killed by a fellow student onboard a bus on campus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.