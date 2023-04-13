Driver, sleeping woman hospitalized after SUV crashes into Atlanta apartment building

Emergency crews are on the scene of an incident involving a SUV that has crashed into an apartment building near Jefferson Street NW and Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard NW.

The apartment building is located across the street from the football stadium on the campus of Morehouse College.

Residents of the three-story building were evacuated because of structural damage to the building.

According to the fire department, the driver suffered a medical episode and was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. A female who was asleep in the apartment where the vehicle crashed was also transported to the hospital.

