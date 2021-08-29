US targets suicide bomber in latest airstrike, Taliban says
KABUL, Afghanistan - A suicide bomber targeting the Kabul airport was the target of a U.S. airstrike on Sunday, a Taliban spokesperson said.
According to the Associated Press, the strike targeted the bomber as he drove a vehicle loaded with explosives.
There were few details available Sunday morning. News of the airstrike came just minutes after news of a rocket sticking a neighborhood near the Kabul airport.
The two incidents appear to be unrelated, the Associated Press reported.
This story was reported from Atlanta.