UPS facing ‘system issues’ in processing shipping transactions

UPS is facing “system issues” in processing shipping transactions, with the company confirming that they are aware of the matter.

“The UPS Store locations nationwide are still fully operational and can still process shipments using offline functionality,” the company said.

A customer tweeted at @UPSHelp, saying “Visited 2 local UPS stores and neither could help return an Amazon item. When will the computers be back up? #outage.”

“Nationwide outage of UPS shipping network means drop-offs including Amazon are not able to be properly processed. Not just The UPS Store, but UPS Customer Center also,” another customer tweeted.

“We apologize for any inconvenience to our customers With 4,800 retail locations in the US, this is our number one priority and necessary teams are actively working to restore service online,” UPS said.