UGA launches new school of medicine to combat health care shortage in Georgia

The University of Georgia has been given the greenlight to set up a new, independent school of medicine in Athens.

The University System of Georgia Board of Regents sees this as a significant move to bolster Georgia's healthcare infrastructure.

The decision, made on Feb. 13, aims to mitigate the state's critical shortage of medical professionals, exacerbated by a burgeoning population and an aging physician workforce.

Why is UGA creating a new school of medicine?

Georgia, currently home to about 11 million people, is grappling with strained medical services and longer wait times for medical appointments. The state's physician shortage is particularly dire, with Georgia ranking low in terms of the number of active patient care physicians, primary care providers, and general surgeons per capita. This shortage is more acute in rural and underserved areas, highlighting a pressing need for action.

UGA President Jere W. Morehead hailed the decision as a historic moment for both the state and the university, emphasizing UGA's dedication to expanding its impact on the state's health and well-being. "The new School of Medicine will not only increase the pool of medical professionals in Georgia but also attract leading scientists and researchers, enhancing our ability to serve underserved and rural communities," Morehead stated.

The UGA School of Medicine is set to expand on the successes of the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership, which has been a pioneering model for medical education in Athens since 2010. As UGA moves towards accreditation with the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, it will continue collaborating with the Medical College of Georgia, ensuring a seamless transition for current students.

Dr. Shelley Nuss, campus dean of the AU/UGA Medical Partnership, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, emphasizing its potential to alleviate the state's physician shortages and improve healthcare quality for Georgia's citizens.

How will UGA’s new school of medicine work?

The new school plans to leverage UGA's extensive public service network and partnerships with local healthcare providers, rural hospitals, and clinics to extend its reach throughout Georgia. This initiative is expected to significantly benefit from the state's health systems, which have the capacity to serve as clinical training sites.

Moreover, the school of medicine is anticipated to fuel economic development and discovery in Georgia, attracting researchers, biomedical companies, and startups. UGA's strong track record in research and development, particularly in biomedical research funded by the National Institutes of Health, positions the new school as a catalyst for innovation and economic growth.

The initiative is bolstered by robust state and private funding, with UGA's fundraising efforts reaching record highs in recent years. This financial support underscores the community's commitment to advancing healthcare education and research in Georgia.