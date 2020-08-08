Two men found dead on boat at Lake Lanier, deputies investigate

The bodies of two men were found on a boat at Lake Lanier Saturday, the Forsyth County Sheriff's office said.

Authorities said the incident happened at Mary Alice Park.

A third man was found on the boat alive. He was taken to a nearby hospital and treated for acute carbon monoxide exposure, according to officials.

No word on what led up to the incident, but investigators do not believe foul play was involved.

The victim's identities were not immediately made available.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.