Two Henry County Schools on lock down following nearby shooting

Two Henry County schools are on lock down for what school officials are calling precautionary reasons, after a shooting happened nearby.

According to Henry County Police, the shooting happened near the area of Racetrack Road. McDonough Middle School and McDonough High School are on lock down.

Students will stay at school until the situation is resolved, according to Henry County School officials.

Police are searching the area for the suspected shooter in a wooded area in the 500 block of Racetrack Road and behind a nearby Publix.

No information about a victim was immediately available.