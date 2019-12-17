Twin wanted in frying pan attack arrested, sister remains at large

Authorities have arrested one of the identical twins sharing the second spot on the Clayton County sheriff's top 10 most wanted suspects.

Tuesday morning, officials announced the arrest of 19-year-old Tyra Faison, but her twin sister, Kyra Faison, remains at large. Authorities have been searching for the Faisons in connection with a violent burglary that happened on Dec. 10.

Twins Kyra and Tyra Faison are now the second most wanted suspects in Clayton County. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Tyra Fiason appeared before a magistatrete judge Tuesday afternoon. She told the judge she undrstood her charges and received a date for her preliminary hearing, January 21.

Investigators said the twins kicked open a door to a home and beat a female victim in the face with a frying pan. They are accused of then dragging the woman out of her home, stealing her car keys and phone, and hitting her.

Warrants were issued for both twins for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, robbery, 1st-degree burglary with the intent to commit a felony, and criminal trespass with damage to property.

The two twin teens are wanted for multiple charges from a violent burglary. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said Kyra Faison didn't appear in court on Dec. 12 for another incident as well. She is also wanted for failure to appear on charges of reckless conduct, theft by receiving stolen property and discharging firearms on the property of another.

Advertisement

Kyra Faison is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

"Meanwhile, Tyra is now facing the wall at Georgia's toughest military jail waiting for her twin sister Kyra to join her," the sheriff's office said.

MORE: Identical twin teens wanted for frying pan attack, burglary