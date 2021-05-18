Truist Park no longer requiring fully vaccinated fans to wear masks

article

An Atlanta Braves spokesperson said fans fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear facemasks in Truist Park, starting with Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets.

The change is in accordance with Major League Baseball policy, the spokesperson said.

Media members are still prohibited from accessing restricted areas as determined by MLB, including the field and clubhouses.

MLB requires asymptomatic vaccinated players to test negative twice in order to be cleared to return.

On April 28, Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium announced in April both venues would expand to full capacity.

