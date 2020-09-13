Tropical Storm Sally will bring impacts to north Georgia

article

All eyes are on The Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Sally moves into warm and open waters.

The powerful storm is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall late Monday evening or early Tuesday morning near the mouth of the Mississippi River. This storm will bring life-threatening storm surge and potentially catastrophic flooding to this region.

After Sally makes landfall, it will linger over the Mississippi Delta through early Wednesday and then race towards north Georgia.

Thankfully, the storm is expected to weaken substantially before arriving in our area late Wednesday into early Thursday, but we need to be prepared for several inches of rain and hours of strong winds.

In the worst-case scenario, parts of north Georgia will receive over 4” of rain with wind gusts near 40 mph.

Given the saturated ground, it won’t take much to cause wind damage and possible power outages.

Sally emerged from a tropical depression swirling off the tip of Florida, on a forecast track bound for the Gulf. It was expected to become a hurricane by late Monday that could threaten a wide swath of the northern Gulf coast early in the week.

It becomes the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

The FOX 5 Storm Team will be monitoring the latest on Sally throughout the week, and bring you new details as they become available.

