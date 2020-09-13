Tropical Storm Sally treks inland dumping record-breaking rain, Flash Flood Watch for Georgia

Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line around 5:45 am. Wednesday with 105 mph winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and trapping people in high water as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep South.

The storm has since weakened but still is expected to bring catastrophic and life-threatening flooding across the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama before trekking into middle Georgia.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sally had weakened to a Tropical Storm with 70 mph sustained surface winds. The center of circulation was about 30 miles north-northeast of Pensacola, Florida. Sally was moving north-northeast at 5 mph.

The slow movement of Sally continues and is expected to bring historic flooding, with storm total rainfall up to 30 inches in some areas of Florida and Alabama. As remnants of Sally track over middle Georgia, rain will increase across our area late Wednesday through Thursday, and winds will get gustier. Winds can gust near or over 30 mph at times. With a saturated ground, that can be enough to bring down trees.

The biggest impact on metro Atlanta will be torrential rain. An estimated 3 to 4 inches will fall from Wednesday afternoon through Friday morning, with some isolated higher amounts farther south, and lesser amounts farther north. Any adjustments in the forecast path can shift where the bullseye of heaviest rain will fall, so everyone needs to remain on alert for the possibility of flash flooding.

Reminder: never drive through areas where water covers the road. Turn around, don't drown!

Sally is the earliest 18th named storm in a busy tropical season, beating Stan, which formed on Oct. 2, 2006.

