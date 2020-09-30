Troopers: Vehicles crash after high-speed pursuit in Midtown Atlanta

Authorities are on the scene of a collision in Midtown Atlanta that has already sent several people to the hospital.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a trooper clocked a vehicle driving 125 mph down Interstate 75 southbound near Howell Mill Road around 9:30 p.m. The trooper gave chase, but the driver continued to speed away, investigators said.

Troopers said the vehicle exited off the Downtown Connector onto 10th Street. That’s when it collided with another vehicle, troopers said.

Troopers said there are several injuries but could not immediately release details.

The GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is on the scene to investigate.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.