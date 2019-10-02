TRAFFIC ALERT: One person killed after mutli-car accident on I-20 East

article

Lanes on I-20 Eastbound are shut down after an accident involving several vehicles, killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning.

The crash appeared to happen on the I-20 overpass near the Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. exit in Southwest Atlanta.

Traffic delays were seen as far back as the I-20 and I-285 intersection.

Drivers should use alternative routes for their morning commute.

No word on when the crash will be cleared and lanes will reopen.

Advertisement



