TRAFFIC ALERT: One person killed after mutli-car accident on I-20 East

FOX 5 Atlanta
ATLANTA - Lanes on I-20 Eastbound are shut down after an accident involving several vehicles, killed a pedestrian Wednesday morning. 

The crash appeared to happen on the I-20 overpass near the Joseph E. Lowery Blvd. exit in Southwest Atlanta. 

Traffic delays were seen as far back as the I-20 and I-285 intersection.

Drivers should use alternative routes for their morning commute.

No word on when the crash will be cleared and lanes will reopen. 


 