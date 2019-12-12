TRAFFIC ALERT: Gas main break shuts down busy DeKalb County roads

article

Atlanta Gas Light crews responded to the scene of a gas main break in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon.

According to a Tweet from Atlanta Gas Light, the natural gas main break happened near the intersection of Memorial Drive and Memorial College Avenue.

DeKalb officials told FOX 5, the break was caused after crews dug underground and struck a gas line.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene where police were seen blocking roads while repair crews worked.

The gas main break did not force any nearby businesses to be evacuated.

No word on when repairs will be completed.