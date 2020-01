Several streets around Georgia Tech's campus were shut down Thursday afternoon due to a gas leak.

According to Georgia Tech police, the leak caused the northbound lane on Techwood Avenue and Bobby Dodd to close to traffic.

A Georgia Tech dorm located at 711 Techwood Drive was evacuated as a precaution, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue.

Fire crews are on the scene.

No word on what caused the gas leak.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible.