Traffic Alert: Fatal accident shuts down southbound I-85 near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road

Gwinnett Police are investigating a deadly crash on southbound I-85 just south of the Lawrenceville-Suwanne Road exit. Officers were called to the scene around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning and found two commercial trucks and two vehicles involved in the wreck.

Police say two people were killed in the accident. Right now all southbound lanes are closed in the area and traffic is being detoured off at the Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road exit.

Investigators say the roadway will be closed for several hours while Gwinnett County Police investigates the incident.

