Towers High principal in custody

Towers High School Principal Lakeisha Griffith was taken into custody Wednesday night on charges of forgery and theft by conversion.

The DeKalb County School District placed Griffith on administrative leave this fall after reports of financial discrepancies at the high school.

Griffith was booked into the DeKalb County jail shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Griffith, who has served as principal since the 2018-2019 school year, was placed on administrative leave back in September pending the outcome of the investigation.

The DeKalb County School District released the following statement on Wednesday regarding the latest developments:

“After a report of financial discrepancies at Towers High School, DeKalb County School District Audits & Compliance Department initiated an inquiry and discovered financial irregularities. The DCSD Police Department conducted an investigation into the matter and as a result, an arrest warrant for the charges of forgery in the fourth degree and theft by conversion has been issued.”

FOX 5 News previously learned Griffith previously worked as an office assistant for the Atlanta Police Department. According to an APD Office of Professional Standards report, the department fired Griffith in July 2004 after investigators discovered she used the banking information of one of the department's officers to order more than $700 worth of tools from a Lowe's Home Improvement store in Chamblee, including a Dewalt circular saw and a drill. Police dismissed her from her job on July 26, 2004.

DeKalb County Schools hired Griffith as a substitute teacher in September 2005. A spokesperson for the school system said the system conducts background checks on all new hires, but declined to comment any further.

