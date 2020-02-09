Torrential rain returns to north Georgia this afternoon

article

The weather whiplash continues this week with more heavy rain in the forecast and spring-like temperatures.

Make sure you take advantage of the nice weather on Sunday because we will see limited sunshine throughout the week.

Due to the threat for hours of torrential rain Monday afternoon through Tuesday evening, most of north Georgia will be under a Flood WATCH. Some areas will receive over three inches of rain and that will cause additional flooding problems in those areas.

In addition to the hours of rain, there is already a concern for severe storms on Wednesday into Thursday.

If the timing stays the same as what we are seeing in the models now, our strongest storms will arrive just before sunrise on Thursday morning.

Once the mainline of storms move through Thursday afternoon we will see a break in the rain on Valentine's Day.

Georgia should have a little bit of a rest on Sunday but come Monday through Thursday there's the likelihood of heavy downpours leading to flooding. The initial forecast calls for up to 7 inches of rain across the Deep South with some totals even reaching a foot locally.

