Tornado Warning for Fulton and DeKalb counties until 3 a.m.

Severe Weather
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful storm system that is bringing widespread severe weather to parts of the southeast through early Monday morning. 

The highest risk for severe storms Monday morning is in eastern Alabama and across much of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, a level 4 out of 5.

A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Fulton, Clayton, and DeKalb counties until 3 a.m. Monday. Butts, Jasper, Jones, and Monroe counties are under a Tornado Warnng until 3:15 a.m.

Parts of Paulding, Cherokee, Haralson, Cobb, Floyd, Gordon, Polk, and Bartow counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15 a.m. Monday.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Catoosa, Gilmer, Murray, Floyd, Whitfield, Gordon, Dade, Chattooga, and Fannin counties until 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for multiple counties in north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta until 7 a.m. Monday. The counties include:

BAKER              

 BALDWIN            

BANKS

BARROW              

BARTOW              

BIBB

BUTTS                

CALHOUN            

CARROLL

CATOOSA            

CHATTAHOOCHEE      

CHATTOOGA

CHEROKEE            

CLARKE              

CLAY

CLAYTON              

COBB                

COWETA

CRAWFORD            

CRISP              

DAWSON

DECATUR              

DEKALB              

DOOLY

DOUGHERTY            

DOUGLAS            

EARLY

FANNIN              

FAYETTE            

FLOYD

FORSYTH              

FULTON              

GILMER

GORDON              

GREENE              

GWINNETT

HALL                

HANCOCK            

HARALSON

HARRIS              

HEARD              

HENRY

HOUSTON              

JACKSON            

JASPER

JONES                

LAMAR              

LEE

LUMPKIN              

MACON              

MADISON

MARION              

MERIWETHER          

MILLER

MITCHELL            

MONROE              

MORGAN

MURRAY              

MUSCOGEE          

 NEWTON
OCONEE              

OGLETHORPE          

PAULDING

PEACH                

PICKENS            

PIKE

POLK                

PUTNAM              

QUITMAN

RANDOLPH            

ROCKDALE            

SCHLEY

SEMINOLE            

SPALDING            

STEWART

SUMTER              

TALBOT            

TALIAFERRO

TAYLOR              

TERRELL            

TOWNS

TROUP                

TWIGGS              

UNION

UPSON                

WALKER              

WALTON

WEBSTER              

WHITE              

WHITFIELD

WILKES              

WILKINSON

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. A Tornado Warning means that severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are imminent or already occuring.

Areas EAST of I-75 are under a level 3 risk for severe storms. Everyone should focus on the fact that widespread severe storms are likely across FOX 5's entire viewing area. 

There is a concern for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding. 

Very rarely do we use wording this strong for the possibilty of tornadoes. Parts of north Georgia are included in the significant risk for not only tornadoes, but also long-lived and long-track tornadoes. To add to the danger, our highest risk for tornadoes will come in the middle of the night. 

There is also a high concern for widespread straight-line wind damage with the storms tonight. This will lead to many areas losing power for hours, so make sure your mobile devices are charged before going to bed. 

These storms will also be hail producers. Most areas will experience quarter size hail or less, but given the parameters in place, it's possible some neighbors could see golf ball to tennis ball size hail. 

This is why you and your family need to have a plan in place, so you are prepared to seek shelter when the storms hit. Since the worst of the storm system will happen during the overnight hours, make sure you put shoes in your safe place as well. 

We are anticipating multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the day. 

The afternoon will bring rain showers and scattered storms, with less of a severe threat. The second round of weather will come much later and that will be the focus for the greatest severe storm threat.

The main line of storms will quickly exit our region and bring abundant sunshine on Monday.

There is a Wind Advisory for all of north Georgia with the concern for non-thunderstorm related wind damage. 

High rainfall totals are also expected with this storm system with most areas receiving 2"-4" of rain. 

We will continue to monitor any changes in this forecast closely and keep you and your family informed and safe. 

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.