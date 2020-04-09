Tornado Warning for Fulton and DeKalb counties until 3 a.m.

The FOX 5 Storm Team is tracking a powerful storm system that is bringing widespread severe weather to parts of the southeast through early Monday morning.

The highest risk for severe storms Monday morning is in eastern Alabama and across much of Georgia, including metro Atlanta, a level 4 out of 5.

A tornado was confirmed in Fulton County around 2:30 a.m. Monday near College Park and East Point, according to the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Warning has been issued for Fulton, Clayton, and DeKalb counties until 3 a.m. Monday. Butts, Jasper, Jones, and Monroe counties are under a Tornado Warnng until 3:15 a.m.

Parts of Paulding, Cherokee, Haralson, Cobb, Floyd, Gordon, Polk, and Bartow counties are under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 2:15 a.m. Monday.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Catoosa, Gilmer, Murray, Floyd, Whitfield, Gordon, Dade, Chattooga, and Fannin counties until 3:30 a.m. Monday.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for multiple counties in north and central Georgia, including metro Atlanta until 7 a.m. Monday. The counties include:

BAKER

BALDWIN

BANKS

BARROW

BARTOW

BIBB

BUTTS

CALHOUN

CARROLL

CATOOSA

CHATTAHOOCHEE

CHATTOOGA

CHEROKEE

CLARKE

CLAY

CLAYTON

COBB

COWETA

CRAWFORD

CRISP

DAWSON

DECATUR

DEKALB

DOOLY

DOUGHERTY

DOUGLAS

EARLY

FANNIN

FAYETTE

FLOYD

FORSYTH

FULTON

GILMER

GORDON

GREENE

GWINNETT

HALL

HANCOCK

HARALSON

HARRIS

HEARD

HENRY

HOUSTON

JACKSON

JASPER

JONES

LAMAR

LEE

LUMPKIN

MACON

MADISON

MARION

MERIWETHER

MILLER

MITCHELL

MONROE

MORGAN

MURRAY

MUSCOGEE

NEWTON

OCONEE

OGLETHORPE

PAULDING

PEACH

PICKENS

PIKE

POLK

PUTNAM

QUITMAN

RANDOLPH

ROCKDALE

SCHLEY

SEMINOLE

SPALDING

STEWART

SUMTER

TALBOT

TALIAFERRO

TAYLOR

TERRELL

TOWNS

TROUP

TWIGGS

UNION

UPSON

WALKER

WALTON

WEBSTER

WHITE

WHITFIELD

WILKES

WILKINSON

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for a tornado to form. A Tornado Warning means that severe thunderstorms with tornadoes are imminent or already occuring.

Areas EAST of I-75 are under a level 3 risk for severe storms. Everyone should focus on the fact that widespread severe storms are likely across FOX 5's entire viewing area.

There is a concern for tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail and localized flooding.

Very rarely do we use wording this strong for the possibilty of tornadoes. Parts of north Georgia are included in the significant risk for not only tornadoes, but also long-lived and long-track tornadoes. To add to the danger, our highest risk for tornadoes will come in the middle of the night.

There is also a high concern for widespread straight-line wind damage with the storms tonight. This will lead to many areas losing power for hours, so make sure your mobile devices are charged before going to bed.

These storms will also be hail producers. Most areas will experience quarter size hail or less, but given the parameters in place, it's possible some neighbors could see golf ball to tennis ball size hail.

This is why you and your family need to have a plan in place, so you are prepared to seek shelter when the storms hit. Since the worst of the storm system will happen during the overnight hours, make sure you put shoes in your safe place as well.

We are anticipating multiple rounds of rain and storms throughout the day.

The afternoon will bring rain showers and scattered storms, with less of a severe threat. The second round of weather will come much later and that will be the focus for the greatest severe storm threat.

The main line of storms will quickly exit our region and bring abundant sunshine on Monday.

There is a Wind Advisory for all of north Georgia with the concern for non-thunderstorm related wind damage.

High rainfall totals are also expected with this storm system with most areas receiving 2"-4" of rain.

We will continue to monitor any changes in this forecast closely and keep you and your family informed and safe.

Keep up to date with developing weather conditions by downloading the FOX 5 Storm Team app. It is free in Google Play and the App Store.