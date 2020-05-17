TMZ: Search underway for former WWE star Shad Gaspard after son's rescue from surf in Marina del Rey

article

Los Angeles County lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard planned to resume the underwater search Monday morning around Marina del Rey the missing father of a 10-year-old boy who was rescued a day earlier from the surf, officials said.

TMZ reports the missing father is former WWE star and Brooklyn native, Shad Gaspard.

However, that has not been confirmed by local authorities.

The boy and his 39-year-old father were reported missing at 3:56 p.m. Sunday near 4200 S. Ocean Front Walk, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

County lifeguards took the lead and pulled the boy from the water. He was evaluated by LAFD paramedics but did not require hospitalization, Stewart said.

Officials said the surf combined with the weather made for challenging conditions.

Underwater searching for the missing man was halted at 7:30 p.m., county lifeguards said. Periodic land-based patrols were expected to continue through the night with underwater searching resuming after sunrise, authorities said.

FOX 11's Kelli Johnson contributed to this report.