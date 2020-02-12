Three suspects arrested in deadly armed robbery in Roswell grocery store parking lot

Roswell police have arrested a two more suspects in the murder of a man in a grocery store parking lot, bringing the total number of people in police custody to three.

Police were called to 10390 Alpharetta Street in regards to an armed robbery. When officers arrived, they found an unconscious Hispanic man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Eddy Leonardo.

EMS attempted to help Leonardo before he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

On Tuesday, Roswell police found and arrested 29 year-old Manvel Britton of Atlanta. Britton faces charges for criminal attempt to commit armed robbery.

Manvel Britton is now charged with murder and armed robbery. (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Britton was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Then on February 6, investigators located and arrested 29 year-old Anthony Boyd.

Boyd was aslo charged with murder and criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

On February 3rd, Roswell police say they identified and arrested 29-year-old James English. He is now charged with murder and armed robbery.

James English is now charged with murder and armed robbery. (Roswell Police Department)

