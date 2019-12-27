Three people shot at two locations in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta Police are investigating after three people were injured in two nearby shootings Thursday night.

Officers were called to 172 Polar Rock Road around 10:30 pm, where they found one male and one female suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.

Authorities were then called to the 2100 block of Lang Drive, a short distance from Polar Rock Road, and found a male suffering for a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Investigators believe the two shootings are connected, and began due to some sort of fight.

All three victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment, where they were reported as alert, conscious, and breathing.

