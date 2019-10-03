Three injured in shooting outside DeKalb Co. barber shop

Three people were injured in a shooting outside a business on Snapfinger Woods Dr. in DeKalb County Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened in a parking lot of a complex that includes a gas station and a barber shop.

Three people were injured in a shooting along Snapfinger Woods Dr. in DeKalb County. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DeKalb County Police said the three victims were near the door of the barber shop at about 3:30 p.m. when someone drove up in a white Chevy Impala, got out of the car and started shooting.

Three men were shot. Police say they returned fire at their attacker. Officers say it's unclear whether the attacker was injured.

Police said while the motive for the shooting was unclear, it appears the victims were targeted. The three men were taken to the hospital and were said to be in stable condition. No suspects were immediately taken into custody.