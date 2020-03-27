Three dead following shooting inside Douglasville apartment

A shooting left three people dead inside of the Crestmark Apartments in Douglasville Friday, according to police.

Douglasville police told FOX 5, officers found three bodies when they arrived a the apartment after being called to the scene due to a shots fired call.

Authorities said they do not believe the incident is causing any danger to he public.

Investigators are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

