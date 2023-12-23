The Holiday Blues: How to tackle sadness during

The holidays are known as the most wonderful time of the year, but for many people it's actually the worst. Experts say many people come down with what they call "holiday blues."

For those who have lost loved ones, experts say grief can often increase as family and friends gather.

"Grief is very real during the holiday season, and it's something I see on a regular basis," Dr. Cecil Bennett with Newnan Family Medicine said.

"I think what is critical during this time of year if you know someone who has lost someone in your family, and you're getting together, just reinforce the sense of community, the sense of belonging, the sense of hope," he added.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), over 60% of people with a mental illness say the holidays make their condition worse. In a study conducted by NAMI, participants said financial strains, loneliness, and unrealistic expectations all led to feeling more down than usual.

While these feelings can be temporary, experts say it's important to monitor how you and your loved ones are feeling and know when to ask for help.

"Do we feel more hopeless than normal? Are we sleeping less? More irritable? Are we not eating the way we normally eat? If we're starting to have those symptoms, it's time to see our provider," Dr. Bennett explained.

NAMI has several resources for anyone struggling, including several hotlines, on their website.

Editor's Note: If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.