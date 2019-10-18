Teacher accused of placing handicapped students into trash cans

article

An Iredell County woman is accused of assaulting handicapped students in her classroom, picking them up and putting them into trash cans and recycling bins.

The Sheriff's Office says on Sep. 12, a school therapist at Cloverleaf Elementary filed a report concerning a possible assault on a handicapped child in the prior school year.

The therapist had spoken with several children from the same classroom and according to the initial report, multiple children reported being picked up, and placed in trashcans and recycling bins.

An Iredell County detective determined that the assaults took place in the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 school years. Robin Johnson was the teacher assigned to the classroom during those years, and evidence gathered indicated that on at least two occasions, Johnson put a handicapped student in a trashcan.

Detectives obtained warrants on Johnson for two counts of misdemeanor assault on a handicapped person against Johnson.

She was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 17 and taken before a magistrate judge who issued a $20,000 unsecured bond. Johnson's first court date is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4.

The Iredell-Statesville School District says Johnson began working with them in 2008. She has served as a bus driver, receptionist, teacher assistant and teacher at NB Mills Elementary, East Elementary and most recently at Cloverleaf.

Johnson was suspended with pay pending the investigation. She has no prior criminal history.