Tanker truck overturns, catches fire on I-95 in Bensalem

Crews were on the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck and SUV on I-95 southbound in Bensalem on Friday night.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. near Exit 39.

Pennsylvania State Police say the tanker truck was carrying 4,000 of heating oil and caught fire.

SkyFOX flew over a crash on I-95 southbound in Bensalem Friday night.

There were two reported injuries as a result of the crash, which were not severe.

The road was damaged as a result of the fire and is currently undergoing emergency repairs. Roads remained closed in both diretions.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.