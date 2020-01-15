SWAT called to Cobb County neighborhood during search for wanted suspect

A SWAT team has been called to a home in a Cobb County neighborhood, shutting down at least one road in the area.

Cobb County police say that that the SWAT activity is happening at a home near Baywind Walk on Bay Island Cay Road.

According to officials, the activity is in reference to a wanted person from an overnight incident.

Police say there is a possibility that there are weapons inside the home, so they alerted SWAT.

Officials have not yet given the details on the overnight incident or any potential suspects.

During the activity, Bay Island Cay Road will be shut down, which will affect Bay Royale, Baywatch Cove, and Baywatch Landing temporarily.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.