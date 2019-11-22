Suspects accused of murdering CAU student Alexis Crawford due in court

Two suspects accused of murdering Clark Atlanta University student Alexis Crawford are due in Fulton County superior court Friday morning.

Jordyn Jones and Barron Bratley are expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing. The couple is accused of killing Crawford on Halloween, just days after the victim told police Brantley sexually assaulted her. Authorities accuse the couple of strangling Crawford then hiding the 21-year-old's body at a DeKalb County park.

Jones was denied bond on Thursday after the judge called her a "flight risk." Her attorney argued the 21-year-old is not a threat, pointing out out that Jones had no prior arrests other than a misdemeanor DUI in Michigan. Meanwhile, prosecutors contended Jones should remain behind bars without bond, accusing her of witness tampering.

Last week, FOX 5 obtained court documents detailing what police believe the victim's final moments were like. In those documents, authorities said Crawford and Jones got into a fight at their apartment on McDaniel Street on Halloween. Police think Jones' boyfriend got involved in the fight and, according to the documents, choked Crawford with his hands until she stopped breathing. A second arrest warrant accuses Jones of smothering Crawford with a black trash bag until she stopped breathing and died. Police believe afterward Jones and Brantley put Crawford's body in a plastic bin and took her to a wooded area in the park where she was found.

Hundreds gathered in an Athens church last weekend to pay their respects and say goodbye to Crawford.

“God was her rock through her hard times so now we should take her lead and lean on God,” Crawford’s sister Alexandria said.

