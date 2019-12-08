Suspect in south Fayette double homicide dials 911, deputies say

Fayette County Sheriff's deputies discovered two bodies at a home in the Highgrove subdivision Saturday, when responding to a domestic dispute.

Authorities said they arrived to the home on Coventry Court around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 7. They first spotted a male outside; when they continued to go inside, deputies discovered two deceased females.

Officials identified the man outside the home as the 911 caller and the lone suspect. With deputies swarming the entire length of Coventry Court, they took the man into custody.

The sheriff's office believes this is an isolated incident.

"It just hurts my heart to even think about it," said Cheryl Bolmon, a Highgrove resident. "I really feel bad for this whole family, it's just a sad thing. I can't imagine what they're going through."

A bouquet of flowers rested on the doorstep of the brick home; many residents paused as they passed the crime scene.

FOX 5 was there was the victims' family pulled up to the house Sunday, breaking into tears as they asked for prayers from the public.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the victims' or suspect's names, as they work to notify next of kin, but numerous neighbors said a prominent, female physician lived there.

At this time, Sheriff Barry H. Babb said, "Investigators are processing the scene and the investigation centers around the lone suspect."