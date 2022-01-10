Suspect in deadly Duluth shooting faces 13 charges

article

Law enforcement in Gwinnett County made an arrest in a murder investigation connected to a deadly August 2021 shooting in Duluth.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said Ladavion Markell Smith faces 13 charges, including malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault related to a deadly shooting on Aug. 29, 2021.

The sheriff's office Fugitive Unit arrested Smith on Jan. 7 with assistance from the Trafficking and Child Exploitation Unit.

Smith also faces criminal street gang charges, but officials did not specify if he faces charges related to child exploitation.

Officials said Smith is being held at Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE