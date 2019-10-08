Suspect in custody after SWAT situation at Clayton County home

A suspect who barricaded himself in a Clayton County home has surrendered to a SWAT team Tuesday afternoon and is now in custody.

A police source told FOX 5 that the unidentified man had fired at officers from inside the home on Bimini Drive near Boca Raton Drive.

A little before 3 p.m., the man walked out and was taken down by the SWAT team. Clayton County police searched the home and have determined that there were no hostages inside.

According to a police source, U.S. Marshalls were executing a warrant when shots were fired and the suspect barricaded himself inside the home.

The situation is affecting all lanes of Interstate 75 southbound near exit 235. At around 3:10 p.m., police reopened both sides of I-75 for traffic.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video please email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.