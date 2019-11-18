Suspect in custody after lockdown at Georgia college campus

Georgia Piedmont Technical College was placed on lockdown while police searched for a suspect who led them on a chase Monday morning.

A school spokesperson told FOX 5 that part of the school was locked after a man lept out of a car during a police pursuit and ran into the woods not far from one of the university's buildings on 8100 Bob Williams Parkway.

The spokesperson said the suspect was wanted after leading police on the vehicle pursuit.

The college's GPTC Newton Campus Building D was affected by the lockdown, officials said.

The lockdown was removed after Covington police found and arrested the suspect. Officials say they have issued an all-clear.

Officials have not yet identified the suspect.