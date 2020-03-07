Suspect charged with murder after deadly Habersham County house fire

article

The GBI and the Habersham County Sheriff's office are investigating a possible arson case after a deadly house fire broke out Saturday morning.

Fire crews responded around 6:45 a.m. to the house located in the block of Yonah Post Road in Alto, Georgia. When Habersham Sheriff's deputies arrived, the body of a female victim outside of the house.

Authorities arrested 30-year-old Jeremy Chastine during a traffic stop in Clarksville, Georgia. Chastine was charged him with murder.

Details on what led up to the fire were not immediately available. Investigators said it is believed the fire was potentially due to arson.