Suspect arrested after police chase
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect was arrested after being chased by Clayton County Sheriff's Deputies on Thursday.
According to the Clayton County Police Department, the chase started after a male refused to comply with officers.
Deputies then chased the suspect, before ultimately arresting him.
No injuries were reported.
Other details surrounding the incident including where is started were not immediately made available.
This story is breaking. Check back for details.